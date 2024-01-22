A fisherman was able to catch a rare fish called dotted stingray, which is said to be worth at least $100,000 (N91 million)

In a video seen on TikTok, the fisherman released the fish back into the waters after he dragged it out from his fishing net

The dotted stingray was still very much alive, and it struggled as the man pushed it back into the water to preserve its life

A lucky fisherman hauled out a rare fish called dotted stingray, and a video of it was shared on TikTok.

In a Tiktok video shared by @khalidbouk33, dotted stingray fish was seen in the man's fishing net after he hauled it out to a dry area during a fishing expedition.

The fisherman returned the stingray fish into the water. Photo credit: TikTok/@khalidbouk33.

The dotted stingray is said to be among the most expensive fish in the world, as it costs at least $100,000 (N91 million).

However, the fisherman was not interested in consuming or selling the stingray fish even after successfully bringing it out.

While he left other fishes in the net, he dragged the stingray back into the water, apparently to preserve its life.

The fish was still alive and struggled as the man was taking it back to the water.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fisherman catches rare dotted stingray fish

@Gidion muvezwa said:

"Dotted stingray cost $100 000 USD."

@Jay said:

"Stingray fish is the most dangerous fish in the ocean...it has a poison more than a black mamba snake."

@Ganobipromax said

"Good job bro. In Ghana it would have been used for kako."

@Nuberianvoice1 said:

"That's Africa, we don't kill what we don't eat,coz we live in harmony with nature."

@Ghanabillboard_tik said:

"This man cannot be rich in his life. This a real treasure which could change his life, now Africa."

@mimi said:

"It's going to the church to give testimony."

@Josholiv4 commented:

"I have never seen this type of fish before."

