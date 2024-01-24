A video of a university freshman is trending on TikTok because of the attire he wore to school

In the video, the young man wore traditional lace attire with a black shoe and a bag to match

Many people who saw the video on TikTok could not help but laugh, while others said the young man looked handsome

A university freshman has become popular after a video showed how he was dressed to school.

In the video shared by Jiggy Princess, the freshman was seen on the school campus slouching his bag confidently.

The student wore lace to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@jiggyprincess1.

Source: TikTok

He wore a native attire, which some people believed looked a little bit oversized. He complimented it with a black shoe. The name of the school was not disclosed.

His attire has generated many reactions among TikTok users, some of whom said he looked exceptionally handsome in what he was wearing. The video has been liked up to 11k times.

Reactions to video of a freshman in school

@Charlymann said:

"Na prince wey disguise to find love."

@Casual commented:

"The guy na prince. He get cloth. He just disguised to find true love."

@Piston reacted:

"If na asake wear am una for call am aesthetic. Leave the boy alone!"

@AMBASSADOR commented:

"I like the dressing sha."

@Choice reacted:

"Make God no gree ooo. Me I just dey reason eetin I wan wear dey go school. Me wey no get cloth, and I be fresher too."

@The commented:

"Do you know how much be that lace?"

@Ayomide said:

"The boy fine sha."

@Ajibola Peters commented:

"I swear. Na him papa clothe be dat."

