A final year student of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTech has become a successful fish farmer

The young fish farmer said she started learning fish farming from her uncle when she was younger, and now she owns her own farm

The lady owns Miraj Foods and Fishery and she told Legit.ng in an interview that fish farming is lucrative and that it requires training

A student of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTech has set up a fish farm.

The student, popularly Naija Farm Girl, said she started learning fish farming from her uncle when she was in her state, Anambra.

The lady said she learned fish farming from her uncle. Photo credit: TikTok/@mirajfoodsand_fishery.

Source: TikTok

She took the lessons she learned to Lagos where she has now set up her own farm known as Miraj Foods and Fishery.

The lady is currently a final-year student studying Pure and Applied Science, but she ventured into entrepreneurship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

LASUSTech student becomes a fish farmer

She told Legit.ng:

"I started from Anambra state, my state of origin. My uncle is a fish farmer to date so I watched him do it and I learnt a lot while growing up. And then I’ve always loved agriculture, I’ve always loved farming and coming from a family of farmers, farming is something I couldn’t resist. I found myself doing it and I’m loving it more as I go further. Agriculture is one of the best or greatest choices one can ever make in life."

The young farmer said fish farming is a lucrative business but that it requires proper training for those who want to venture into it.

Her words:

"Yes, fish farming is very lucrative with proper planning and management. My advice to people who intend to venture into fish farming to get trained. Because mistakes in fish farming can be very costly."

Fish farmer displays catfish online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer showed off one of the fish she harvested.

The lad said the catfish was so big that she found it hard to lift it.

When people saw the size of the fish on Twitter, they asked about her location for possible patronage.

Source: Legit.ng