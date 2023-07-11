A Nigerian man who is an Industrial Chemistry graduate from the Abia State University, Uturu has set up a fish farm

The man named Kenneth Odoemenam told Legit.ng that fish farming is a lucrative business but that it is capital intensive

Kenneth said after he attended fish farming training in 2017, he started small and gradually got bigger in the business

A man who is a fish farmer has shared how he started the business after graduating from university.

Kenneth Odoemenam studied Industrial Chemistry at the Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU.

Kenneth says there is money in fish farming. Photo credit: Kenneth Odoemenam.

Source: Twitter

Kenneth also has a masters degree in Environmental Chemistry and Pollution Control from the University of Ibadan, UI.

How I started my fish farm in 2017

In an interview, he told Legit.ng that fish farming is a lucrative business and that he started the business after attending training.

His words:

"I started farming with my parents, although it was on a small scale level ( backyard farming). But I ventured into fish farming after I attended an agribusiness seminar around 2017. That was when a family friend intended to start a catfish farm in our place. So after the training, I started doing it experimentally and gradually, it got bigger."

Why young people shy away from farming in Nigeria

When asked why he thinks young people shy away from farming, Kenneth said it is because farming does not appear glamorous to the youth.

But he said the narrative is now changing as many young people are now embracing different farming types.

He said:

"They shy away because they feel it doesn’t look all glamorous. Although the narrative is changing with most young people going into it now."

Fish farming is lucrative but capital intensive

On what it takes to start a fish farm, Kenneth said the business is very capital-intensive even though it is lucrative.

His words:

"Yes, it’s lucrative, although fish farming is capital intensive if you intend doing large scale. Requires learning, patience and your time."

