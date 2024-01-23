A Nigerian man has sent internet users into a frenzy after showing the liquid he saw his keke man pouring into his tricycle

The young man prayed to God that the keke man would convey them to their destination safely and cried out online

Many people found the video he shared hilarious, with some wondering why he did not alight from the keke when he noticed it

A Nigerian youth has cried out online after he caught his tricycle driver using power oil as his engine oil.

He saw the man pouring it into the tricycle and recorded him.

In a TikTok video, he showed the moment the oil was poured in and prayed to God that they arrive at their destination safely.

His seven-second video blew up on the social media platform, leaving many internet users in stitches.

Some people thought he would have alighted from the tricycle when he noticed what happened.

People found it hilarious

justwoodinterior said:

"Baba, if u kpai nothing go sup o, nah contributory negligence. coz why you no come down."

Ajibola~ said:

"And you still dey the moto? your faith strong gan ooo."

Deõ said:

''You no know say power oil na multi-purpose."

Bigstrikker said:

''Who be the werey dey speak queens english inside maruwa first."

liberty said:

"If una kpai na normal thing aje."

Derrick said:

"As the name says. Power oil e get power."

Pappalee said:

"Oil na oil make unna just reach unna destination."

Ebonyi/Enugu makeup artist said:

"D way I go fly commot eyn E go funny every body because why????????"

Jimmy said:

"Na that one de work pass speaking from experience."

Driver uses keg as fuel tank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pictures of a bus where the driver used a keg as its fuel tank had gone viral online.

In one of the photos that were shared on Twitter by @VictorIsrael_, the driver sat comfortably in the bus while a fuel attendant filled the keg which was placed beside him. Capturing the photos, @VictorIsrael_ wrote:

"Wetin dey Happen for Lagos like this?"

Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the photos and shared their thoughts on it.

