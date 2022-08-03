Legendary Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is now being remembered by his family on his death anniversary

The renowned musician died on August 2, 1997, and his family has now taken to social media to eulogise him 25 years later

Some of Fela’s kids, Yeni, Seun and Femi Kuti, penned down sweet messages for their late father as fans joined them in remembering his memory

Legendary Nigerian musician and Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, died on August 2, 1997, and he is now being remembered 25 years later.

The top singer and instrumentalist is well celebrated all over the world for his music even after 25 years as his children and works continue to keep his memory alive.

On the 25th anniversary of Fela’s death, some of his children took to social media to eulogise him. His first child, Yeni, shared some photos of her late father and accompanied it with a touching message.

Fela Kuti's family remembers late singer on 25th death anniversary. Photos: @yeniakuti

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“25 years today. We lost our father, icon and Legend. RIP Fela. We miss you.”

Fela’s first son and Grammy-recognised artiste, Femi Kuti, also penned down a sweet message for his late dad. He wrote:

“25years on still in our hearts , Miss you more and more .The one and only Abami eda #FELA❤️❤️❤️❤️the SOUL of #Afrobeat.”

Fela’s last born, Seun Kuti, also noted how much more alive his father is now in spirit as he prayed for his guidance. He wrote:

“25 years ago you transitioned. Words can’t begin to express how much more alive you have become in spirit. As we continue to strive for the Africa you fought for , we continue to ask that you allow your light to guide our path. Ase!!”

Nigerians join Kuti family to mark Fela’s 25th death anniversary

Read some of their messages below:

Bendancerng:

“Rest on my legend ❤️”

Lagosboyofficial:

“Rest well bami eda ❤️.”

Ruthogunwomoju:

“May his soul continue to rest in peace .”

Adebusayoadeloye:

“May his soul continue to Rest In Peace Legend himself ❤️❤️”

Kebafe04:

“May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace.”

Yocojay:

“Legends don't die, they multiply....Abami Eda lives on! ✊❤️❤️ #25yearsgonebutneverforgotten.”

May Fela’s soul continue to rest in peace.

