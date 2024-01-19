A trending clip captures Ivorian legendary footballer, Didier Drogba when he came across Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

The clip was recorded shortly before the Nigeria versus Ivory Cost encounter, which ended in favour of the Super Eagles

The two men embraced each other, warming in what social media users have termed a king and prince relationship

A video shows Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen in a warm embrace with legendary footballer, Didier Drogba.

The short video, which has gone viral, was shared by @beinsports_FR, and it was later reposted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Victor Osimhen in a warm embrace with Didier Drogba. Photo credit: X/@beinsports_FR.

The video appears to have been recorded shortly before the clash between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and the two men were happy to meet each other.

They embraced each other warmly, with Drogba giving Osimhen a warm pat on the back before the striker walked onto the pitch.

Many social media users are thrilled by the video, which some of them have termed a master and protege encounter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Didier Drogba and Victor Osimhen

@bonejnr said:

"This is Africa."

@ExcelasUnique said:

"Game recognizes game."

@JakesOlasupo said:

"Drogba wants to see Osimhen in Chelsea at all cost."

@JubrilAjose1 said:

"Let’s goo king Didi."

@philip_chibuike said:

"Agent Drogba. We see what you're doing. Victor Osimhen to Chelsea loading."

@UmokeUchenna said:

"Emotional moments, and dreams do come through."

@AVNconcept said:

"I thought the young Prince is now a king!?"

@Ubiytsagruz100 said:

"What is he saying? When will you join Chelsea?"

@iamAkloo commented:

"Anything you tell am na still Madrid we want make hin go."

@sammymurphy18 reacted:

"Victor Osimhen is missing too many chances."

@iam_waley said:

"He’s telling Vic to come to Chelsea."

Napoli fans show support for Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has the support of fans of his Napoli Football Club as some of them arrived in Ivory Coast to show support.

In a video shared on X, the fans were seen having handshakes with the popular striker, who is the reigning best player in Africa.

The African Cup of Nations kicked off on Saturday, January 13, and Victor Osimen has been appearing for Nigeria in the tournament.

