A Nigerian father and daughter have advised people to incorporate perfumes into their daily routines

In a video, the duo transformed their advice into an engaging song, a move that resonated with a wide audience

The daughter took it a step further by demonstrating the correct method for applying perfumes

Father and daughter reiterate the need to smell nice

The father, alongside his daughter, captured in a video shared by @just_mawie on TikTok, conveyed the importance of smelling nice while infusing a musical element into their message.

The duo not only emphasised the significance of incorporating fragrances into daily life but also introduced an element of joy through the infectious melody of their spontaneous song.

As the video gained traction, viewers found themselves not only intrigued by the unorthodox advice but also humming along to the tune crafted by the father-daughter team. The integration of guidance and melody resulted in a unique and memorable experience, elevating what might have been a normal suggestion to netizens.

Daughter demonstrates correct application of perfumes

Taking it a step further, the daughter provided a practical demonstration of the proper application of perfumes.

Displaying an engaging demeanour, she showcased the way to spray the fragrances, especially on the armpit region.

Reactions trail video of father-daughter duo

Reactions from netizens poured in the comments section as almost everyone felt glad about the important advice.

Others however expressed shock and inquired how she got her father to partake in such a hilarious act.

@robinsonrightson asked:

"How una de get una pops to do these things?

@ajokeee said:

"For real abeg. Make una no Kee us with smell."

@official_puta11 said:

"Omo the way I dey see all this enhh, my papa since I was born we dey fear anytime he comes around."

@wickedsomebody said:

"If you feel the vibe gather here. Seh she seh seh seh."

@tolamani03 said:

"If I tell my papa say make we do video like this, dead body go surplus."

@isha5514 said:

"Anytime i try to do this with my papa he go ask me “What is your last position in school. Na piking wey pass dey do challenge."

