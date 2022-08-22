A young Nigerian lady has gone online to entertain many people as she and her dad appeared in a TIkTok dance video

The man who looked surprised beside the daughter who kept a funny face while showing leg moves

As they danced, kids were in the background looking at what was going on between the father and his daughter

A young lady who always makes dance videos has gone online to make another one, but this time around, featuring her daddy.

In the clip, the lady pulled her surprised father into her camera view. The man opened his mouth in amazement, wondering what he should do.

The father moves slowly to a song in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@batife5

Source: UGC

He looked young

Seconds after that, the daughter started dancing beside her father, maintaining a bright smile. Without shame, she shot the video against their old-looking house.

TikTok users who reacted to her clip said her dad is so fit and fine that he could pass off as a young man.

Watch the video online:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

tifebaby7 said:

"Omoo if your dad toast I go accept oooo the man too fine."

Thegodwintwin211 said:

"Ur leg walk Dey cry."

A NI KE said:

"Let talk about the person on that chair."

umarkhulyah1 said:

"Daddy was shock by the dance moves."

OyindamOLA said:

"at last u don carry daddy enter abi."

Mad Milito said:

"Ah ur papa no need DNA test e show well."

samuella said:

"Daddy was like iru omo wo wa leleyi."

Ibrahmrzoo Nation said:

"his reaction when you start leg walk."

iamShafik_waris said:

"Why do you people forget the little man on that chair."

Shukzy pearl said:

"He was like is this the child I gave birth too wow."

user5813594040356 said:

"Ahhhhhh ur papa fine ooooooooo e be like say e Dey enter person. I no go complete am again."

Source: Legit.ng