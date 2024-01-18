At 40 weeks pregnant, a woman expressed fears about the delay in her baby's arrival, drawing empathy from netizens

Fortunately, she delivered shortly afterwards, and a video showcased her cradling the beautiful baby in her arms, radiating joy and relief

The touching scene captured in a Tiktok video depicted the profound emotional bond between the new mother and her newborn

As the weeks stretched on, concerns and apprehensions mounted for an expectant Nigerian mother over the delay in her delivery process.

In a video shared via her official TikTok page @chommyto, the lady first showed off her baby bump and wondered why she was still yet to conceive after 40 weeks.

New mum shows off her adorable baby Photo credit: @chommyto/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her candid expressions resonated with many who understood the mix of excitement and fear accompanying the anticipation of childbirth.

Embracing the journey to motherhood

Fortunately, the pivotal moment arrived, and the atmosphere shifted from worry to elation.

The labour and delivery process, which was not captured on video, ultimately culminated in the birth of a healthy, beautiful baby.

Joy filled the heart of the new mother as seen in a video which was happily shared via her official account.

She was seen cradling her healthy-looking newborn baby in her arms and showing him off the world.

The touching clip confirmed the bond between the new mother and her newborn, both adorned with smiles that spoke volumes about their connection.

Reactions as new mum shows off healthy baby

Amidst the joy in the atmosphere, the reactions from family and friends poured in the comments section.

Excitement echoed through congratulatory messages and warm wishes, celebrating the safe arrival of the newborn.

Friends and family expressed relief and happiness, showering the new mother and baby with love and support.

However, the size of her tummy, both while pregnant and after her delivery also caused a buzz in the comments section.

@chii_favourite said:

"Congratulations dear but will the stomach return back to normal?"

@blackshaggi7 reacted:

"So with all this Ghana must go nah one still come out there."

@rubbyreu said:

"Not me saying aloud "You sure say you deliver placenta at all". Congrats ma. abeg make nobody come for me biko."

@pricelessj22 reacted:

"Omo I thought you were still pregnant carrying the baby. Congratulations."

@luxuriousphina added:

"After all this pain and shape destruction you come and ask me what I bring to the table hia war. Congrats darling."

