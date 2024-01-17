A lady shared a video on TikTok and spoke about the importance of women keeping their bodies clean

The lady, Sarah Idaji, maintained that it is important for women to keep the outer and inner parts of their bodies clean

She said it is not all about wearing expensive frontal wigs and artificial nails but also entails taking care of the skin and body odour

A Nigerian lady on TikTok insists that what really keeps a man is cleanliness and not beauty.

The lady, Sarah Idaji, emphasised the importance of women keeping their bodies clean.

Sarah said women should take good care of their bodies. Photo credit: TikTok/@saidaboj.

Source: TikTok

In a video trending on the platform, she categorically said that beauty only serves to attract men but may not keep them in the long run.

She mentioned that it does not end in wearing expensive frontal wigs or fixing artificial nails but also involves taking care of one's body odour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sarah insisted that women should take care of their skin to avoid 'kro kro' and also make use of perfumes to avoid unpleasant body odour.

Watch the video below:

Lady's advice to women on cleanliness stirs reactions

@Alakeade56 said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you thanks."

@Bella said:

"Guy, calm down no put perfume for my eye abeg."

@JKING said:

"This is the only video I like. Please be neat."

@BABE commented:

"I like this girl. She Dey always talk true."

@Valentine Uwaifo said:

"My older sister can bathe 10 times a day. I can't even count her body lotion. She takes care of her body as if she is so precious. By the way, her name is precious."

@Henry Jay said:

"What you are saying is true, but you too dey talk this girl."

@Only1_ITOHAN said:

"Exactly take care of ur inside as well as ur outside. But that kro kro sha."

Mother shares damages on her skin during pregnancy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother who gave birth to a cute child shared a sneak peek into what her skin looked like when she was pregnant.

In a viral video, the mother showed skin rashes and dark spots, lamenting that her skin went through a lot when she was expecting.

However, the baby she gave birth to looked so cute, making some netizens conclude that the child took her mother's beauty.

Source: Legit.ng