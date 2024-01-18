A Nigerian man who now lives and works in the UK has maintained that he is a happy man because he left the shores of Nigeria

The man, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, said when he was living in Nigeria, he used to think that he was lazy and wasn't working hard enough

Having relocated to the UK and seen things from a different perspective, Toyyib said many things, such as bad economy work against Nigerians at home

A man resident abroad has expressed his happiness that he relocated to the UK.

In a video he shared to encourage others who are at home, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said back home in Nigeria, he used to think of himself as lazy.

Toyyib said he saw things differently after relocating to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@taadelodun.

Source: TikTok

After he moved to the UK and lived there for 15 years, Toyyib has now seen life from a different perspective.

He said that people who live and work in Nigeria are not lazy at all but that many things, like harsh economic realities, are working against them.

He advised people against belittling themselves or comparing themselves to citizens of developed countries who live in working economies.

Toyyib said Nigerians and others from developing countries must take life easy, realising that there are many realities against them.

Reactions as man expresses joy after leaving Nigeria

@toheebjolaoso said:

"The way people miss his whole point is shocking."

@simon_Ezoba said:

"Brothers and sisters if you want to Japa please Japa for the sake of your children's future."

@somma said:

"Great message. How do I get a student visa?"

@chef Timothy said:

"My brother, I still day Nigeria and I am regretting every moment of it. Thank god you left wen you can. Now, help someone and make a difference."

