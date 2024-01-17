A video of a Nigerian lady and her friends picking up lots of empty sachets of water has gone viral

In the intriguing clip, they meticulously arranged the empty sachets in a pile for a unique project at school

According to comments from netizens, the project was given to students at Kwara State University

A Nigerian lady and her friends have astounded viewers after showing off their creative project involving lots of used sachets of water.

The video shared by @teegold384 on TikTok captured their meticulous arrangement of the sachets, as though they were needed for a practical purpose.

Ladies pick empty sachets of water Photo credit: @teegold384/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ladies reveal creative project with empty sachets of water

This captivating display quickly gained attention and admiration from netizens who recounted their experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some netizens who watched the lady's video claimed that the project was assigned to students at Kwara State University.

Many also expressed their fascination with the innovative approach and the effort put into arranging the sachets.

The project's purpose and outcome, however, were not explicitly mentioned in the video or comments.

Netizens react to video of ladies packing empty water sachets

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Jokeherbs reacted:

“This was my main business throughout my 400lv in Kwas. Omoh na the money I take survive.”

Dodo said:

“@Hor lade & come explain wetin una Dey use am do for una school.”

Mi_Desire said:

“Fun fact it's a zero unit course.”

Ajoke reacted:

“@angiestotheworld abeg come explain wetin una dey do wit this.”

Guinea fowl hut&grills said:

“Watin my eyes see for kwasu school on to this course.”

@l-am-kazzy said:

“My friend find pure water nylon God abeg”

Dayo said:

“@Dolapo 100 my cousin's table, she don pick nylon tire.”

Arinpe said;

“Ontop zero unit course Dee.”

Skinnyzee0410 said:

“Tell me you in Kwasu without telling me you school in kwasu.”

@koka said:

"Na lucrative business o no play."

Vee commented:

“My sister own remain 30 abeg help me give her.”

Watch the video below:

Lady begs pure water seller for one in prank video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious prank video of a lady who pretended to be thirsty and asked a street vendor for a sachet of water to quench her thirst has become widespread on TikTok.

In the clip, the woman approached the young guy who was selling water on the street and pleaded with him to spare her one water to drink. The kind-hearted guy obliged and handed her one without hesitation.

Eventually, she revealed to the man that it was all a prank and surprised him with bottles of soft drinks as a gift. She said he could sell them and earn more money for himself.

Source: Legit.ng