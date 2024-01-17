A Nigerian man abroad has captivated viewers with a video showcasing the extent of cold in Canada

In the trending clip, he revealed the snow-covered scenery of his porch, car, and surroundings

Reacting to the video, netizens still expressed their willingness to relocate to Canada despite the cold temperatures

In a recent TikTok video, a Nigerian man based in Canada shared a mesmerizing sight of his porch, car, and the surrounding area covered in a thick layer of snow.

The video shared by the man identified as @takos2022 on TikTok surprised many viewers who came across it on the app.

Reactions trail video of snow-filled compound in Canada Photo credit: @takos2022/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his snow-filled compound in Canada

The clip was accompanied by the caption;

"Words can't describe."

It showcased the winter wonderland that Canada often experiences and this didn't come as a shock to some viewers.

Netizens still express desire to relocate to Canada

The video garnered attention from netizens worldwide with many expressing their fascination with the snowy scenery.

Despite the cold weather, numerous individuals commented in the video's comments section, stating their desire to relocate to Canada.

The allure of the picturesque landscapes and the unique experience of living in a snowy environment have captured their imaginations.

Young Princedon said:

“Make everywhere block we go still come.”

@sweet son reacted:

“Make people Dey turn to ice block I go still come join them.”

@aputoyoyo commented:

“So nice and beautiful. See you soon.”

TundunA said:

“Even if the whole Canada freeze I will still come make we freeze together.”

@official_tiara reacted:

“Not even snow can stop me from coming to Canada.”

Tarietashie reacted:

“Did you guys go to work?”

Hassan Sankoh368 reacted:

“The temperature is -1 degrees F.”

@favouritenurse Juliet N said:

“No work if this happens to me. Call in immediately with excuse of Snow all over my door steps can't go through.”

@soulinebless said:

“I will still come, l no dey fear.”

Ishmael505CCE said:

“Nothing will stop me not to come to Canada.”

Aiden@3 said:

“Am on my way.”

BABY BOY said:

“Wish snow fit fall for Nigeria.”

Jamal 786 reacted:

“But I still wanna be in Canada.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng