A Nigerian academic residing in Canada said he and donors are set to help 100 people pay for their international passports

In what has become a yearly ritual, Dr OIumuyiwa Igbalajobi said donations for the passports have hit N935k so far

Dr Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that 100 young scholars willing to relocate abroad for studies would get N35k each for their Nigerian passport

A Nigerian man and his partners are set to give a helping hand to scholars who want to relocate abroad for studies.

Every year, , who lives in Canada, joins hands with donors to pay for the international passports of 100 prospective immigrants.

Dr Igbalajobi said selected scholars would get N30k each. Photo credit: X/olumuyiwaayo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The goal is to help some Nigerians who wish to relocate and study abroad under scholarships but who can't afford international passports.

In this year's edition, N935k has been donated so far. In a short chat with Legit.ng, Dr Igblalajobi said each of the 100 students would receive N30,000.

Those interested would start applying for the token by January 1, after which the money would be disbursed to selected students.

He said:

"We plan to sponsor 100 prospective scholars in 2024 at 30,000 per person. The application opens on Jan 1."

Nigerians react as man is set to help 100 students with N30k each

@oluwashogo_a said:

"May God bless the donors and the initiator. I mean our generous Dr Olumuyinwa.Thanks sir."

@PeterOluwatomi1

"Amazing. God bless the donors. And congratulations to those who will benefit."

@IrogAnthony commented:

"I pray I benefit from this. In 2018, I made a mistake in my international passport that has made me unable to apply with it because I tried correcting it but the amount I was being told is out of my reach. Abeg when you are selecting, don't pass me by sir."

Dr Igbalajobi did same thing in January

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi was able to get N1.3 million through crowdfunding in January 2023.

With the money, some 100 students were supported to get their passports.

The money is usually donated by well-to-do individuals who are willing to lift poor students.

