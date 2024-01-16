A Nigerian woman’s bike man sent her a sweet WhatsApp voice note and she shared it in a TikTok video

The lady, who had a friendly rapport with her bike man, seemed to chat with him regularly

The voice note revealed how he met her mum the other day and gave her a ride home

A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming WhatsApp voice note from her bike man goes viral on TikTok.

It appeared they often exchanged messages and updates about their lives and activities.

The lady shared the voice note. Photo credit: @pretty.olajay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The voice note which the woman shared on TikTok, revealed how he ran into her mum the other day and offered to give her a ride home.

In a video shared by @pretty.olajay, he also expressed his gratitude to the woman for her constant support and encouragement.

He said he appreciated her kindness and generosity anddo not take it for granted.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MimiO reacted:

“Pamily just like the way Safiya said poundation.”

Ag Glory785 said:

“My bike man make me believe that hausa are nice people he's my urgent 2k plug and I never pay am am all the money I don collect and he's so caring.”

Helen Dickson wrote:

“Hausa bike men are very humble.”

The Cryoto Gal:

“This is an evidence that you treat him right too, may God reward you bountifully.”

Ariks:

“He's just been appreciative nothing attached I think.”

EmpressgoldO:

“This made miss our bike man saidu welost him last month.”

Dera J Gold:

“Lowkey is inlove with you, but they no born am we'll make he talk.”

Abbe_29:

“Kuku marry him, dis one de caring o.”

Lady leaks chat as her bike man's girlfriend challenges her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has made a video documenting the WhatsApp audio messages her bike man's girlfriend sent to her.

In the WhatsApp messages, the girlfriend was keen to know the lady who always used her boyfriend's transport service.

The girlfriend pressed on as audio messages in the leaked chat showed. She wanted to see the lady's photo to know who she was to her lover.

Source: Legit.ng