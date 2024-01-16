A mum captured the adorable moment her little girl said goodbye to their nanny in a video

The girl, who had grown very attached to the woman, hated to see her go every day

The footage showed how she tried to keep her from leaving with a hug and a kiss

A loving mum filmed the heartwarming scene of her little girl bidding farewell to their nanny in a video that melted many hearts.

The sweet little girl, who had formed a strong bond with the kind woman, was always sad to see her go at the end of the day.

The touching clip shared by @chinyerabang revealed how she expressed her affection for her by holding her hand, giving her a tight hug, and sending her a kiss as she watched her leave.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Udi said:

“You're doing a fantastic job mama bear! She is so full of love.”

Datblackwoman reacted:

“She's a ray of sunshine.”

Shalewa commented:

“How do children have so much energy.”

Omabillionaire also commented:

“I've always loved her even though I don't get to see more of her. I really love her personality sweet girl.”

Lovelyn:

“Aunty Ade is such a blessing.... El G's heart is so pure.”

Lima:

“Oh Ella, such a sweet girl! She has that middle child affection.”

Queen73663:

“Aww A child's blessing.”

AyomikunJoy:

“My sweet Ella.”

Sotee:

“This is way too cute!!”

Kosi Uzukwu:

“Awwwww. Why do l want to cry.”

