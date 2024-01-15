A trending video has captured the moment a black woman unexpectedly cut off her husband's long locs

The clip shared on TikTok showcased the man’s reaction after finding out that his wife had shaved off his hair

While some netizens commended her actions, others criticised her for violating her husband's autonomy

In a viral TikTok video, a woman documented the moment she decided to cut off her husband's fully grown dreads.

In the video shared by @509couple on TikTok, the woman used a clipper to shave off his hair leaving him short of words.

Wife cuts husband's dreads Photo credit: @509couple/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Husband reacts as wife suddenly cuts his dreads

Her husband's unexpected reaction to this drastic change in his appearance however surprised many viewers.

After recovering from the initial shock, he asked her to cut off the whole hair. She got to work and left him with a bald look.

The video was captioned:

“So today I cut my husband's hair off and his reaction shocked me."

Video of woman cutting husband’s hair sparks divided reactions

The video quickly gained attention, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from netizens.

Some viewers applauded the wife's courage and praised her for taking the initiative to give her husband a new look.

They believed that the change was refreshing and appreciated the wife's creativity.

However, not everyone was supportive of the wife's decision. Critics argued that cutting someone's hair without their explicit permission is a violation of personal autonomy.

They expressed concerns about consent and the importance of respecting an individual's bodily autonomy, even within a marital relationship.

Le'Trell reacted:

“Please tell me this is a skit and you didn't just violate that man like that.”

@nana reacted:

“Delilah is that you.”

Naomie Vilmont said:

“This had to be talked about before doing. He's too calm.”

Holi-boii John said:

“Which kind hair style be dis.”

Germanie Jean said:

“I was waiting for this day, I hope you thanked her.”

Klassy_boutique said:

“Why would you do that.”

Giovanna commented:

“Finally! New year & New Things.”

Fun Facts reacted:

“You have been processed with Delilah spirit.”

@candy reacted:

“You shouldn't have done that.”

@steph said:

“Cut off everything because mi want to now if a hair that.”

@user5236551018927 said:

“I really hope you asked him if not you was out of line and deep down he hurt about it.”

@color man reacted:

“Delilah's sister is still alive?”

@rpmclaz said:

“I am not going to apologize for saying that you did the best thing, cutting that hair. He looks so so, much better without it.”

Watch the video below:

