A Nigerian lady was surprised when her bike man's girlfriend started asking her questions on WhatsApp

The lady explained to people that the lady probably thought she was dating her lover from the texts she saw on his phone

Many people advised the lady on how to deal with the situation, but she said she would rather change her bike man

A Nigerian lady has made a video documenting the WhatsApp audio messages her bike man's girlfriend sent to her.

In the WhatsApp messages, the girlfriend was keen to know the lady who always used her boyfriend's transport service.

The bike man's girlfriend wanted to know if her lover was hearing. Photo of bikes only for illustration. Photo source: @milola22, Getty Images/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Lady leaked WhatsApp chat

The girlfriend pressed on as audio messages in the leaked chat showed. She wanted to see the lady's photo to know who she was to her lover.

The Nigerian lady (@milola22) said she would have to look for another bike man as the lover thought she was the side chic.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olami__ said:

"Nah Kim Nana voice be this."

Adexpenny05 said:

"Nothing pain me pass that peeshur wey she dey emphasize on."

Kemi said:

"God abeg o. Ekiti people."

Arewa said:

"Uno con swear for her and her bf."

The lady said:

"Hmm Wetin I wan talk nah to change bikeman."

Arike herbal care said:

"You no get oraimo cord."

Texas said:

"Omo when Meself go get person wey go dey secure me like this girl."

user720539368749 said:

"Make that man just jaapa, she no fit let that man succeed!"

Annamia203 said:

"Tell her that you don't understand yoruba so make she do voice note in English."

Itz mide said:

"She no get work abi."

The lady replied:

"She’s still in secondary sch."

Oghosa said:

"Abeg make una explain o."

The lady explained:

"I guess she saw the way I use to text my bikeman to come pick me at home to help me get somethings nd all so she thought am dating him."

