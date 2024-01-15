A Nigerian lady who posted a video of a wedding party for UK nurses on TikTok has attracted a lot of attention

The video showed a special area for the nurses, who were sitting and enjoying themselves

The lady who shared the video said that the wedding party was amazing and that she had a great time

The video, shared by @nursexcellent, captured a festive and joyful scene of a wedding party, where a special area was reserved for the nurses who worked in the UK.

Lady shows UK wedding party. Photo credit: @nursexcellent/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UK nurses rock a wedding party, lady shares video

The nurses were sitting comfortably and having a good time, chatting, laughing, and dancing.

The lady who shared the video expressed her delight and satisfaction with the wedding party, saying that it was an amazing experience and that she had a great and quality time with her fellow nurses.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jennyshubuk said:

“Half empty hall in a Nigerian party? How???”

User Bukky wrote:

“Banten una don carrv una Owambe reach UK.”

EmKayO commented:

“Please next time let the video be slower I think I saw some familiar faces but I'm not sUre.”

Dilim 276 also commented:

“Please invite me next year.”

User8383737393938:

“When and where was this ? Cos. I know there is a similar group for those in Manchester.”

Bellanwa:

“When is the next one o.”

Johstee:

“As you go without me you happy?”

