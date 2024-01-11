A heartwarming video of a Nigerian husband and wife showing off their affection for each other has amazed viewers

In the video, the playful wife surprised her husband as he returned from work and her rare act captured his heart

Netizens who watched the clip were captivated by the entertaining dance and display of wealth which followed

A doting Nigerian couple recently showed off their humourous sides in a viral TikTok video.

The video shared by @ebeleandemeka began with the wife playfully ambushing her husband as he arrived home from work.

Woman lays wrapper on the floor for husband to walk on Photo credit: @ebeleandemeka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A surprise welcome home from wife to husband

The funny wife spread a wrapper on the floor for her 'odogwu' to step on, granting him a grand entrance.

As he entered, she took his bag and began to dance for him, entertaining him with her energetic moves.

Shortly afterwards, her husband reacted by spraying her with loads of money, creating a lighthearted and joyous atmosphere.

Netizens gush over couple's hilarious relationship dynamics

The popular couple on TikTok have gained a significant following after their hilarious video went viral.

Their ability to bring laughter and joy to their audience made them a beloved duo on the platform.

@wanjirumbuthia reacted:

“Everyone man enjoy this drama I can relate no matter how the day was.”

@babyemi reacted:

“Marry ur play mate ofe, in get y.”

@mhiz sure pekky said:

“My papa and mama can never do dis E I love u guys my own go carry face.”

Taabu reacted:

“That money came out really fast.”

@aliciaransey6 said:

“I think this one is my best video.”

@user8101999298518 said:

“Your husband no dey dance.”

@abrahamyohanna8 said:

“That's the secret E. More blessing in your family.”

EAPHARMCO said:

“You see 2 people enjoying their marriage, what else do they want than this happiness, abeg enjoy jare.”

EXPENSIVE EWOS said:

“God wen.”

Watch the video below:

Caring husband blesses wife with two tricycles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

Source: Legit.ng