A Nigerian woman who had recently relocated to the UK could not contain her excitement as she shared a TikTok video of her joy at becoming a room owner.

She looked ecstatic as she entered her spacious room with a large window, a comfortable bed, and a sink with running water.

She seized the opportunity to thank God for her blessing and pray for success in her new journey.

In a video shared by @kahi237, she also expressed her gratitude to her friends and family who supported her in making the big move.

The video went viral as many people congratulated her and wished her well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alwellrita reacted:

“Can i come and stay with you, yoU will enjoy my company for real.”

Christianenebong said:

“Please how much is the house am looking for home. am in London catford please help me.”

Recline Nana:

“Can I join you?”

Luckylindiway:

“The joy ,mum enjoy its your time.”

Samuel Kwarteng:

“Where in Uk are u ,because am also looking for a room to rent in UK.”

Thatgal227:

“I tap into your blessings.”

Williamsokeke:

“Are you in Canada.”

Nathanl:

“Make we dey run?”

Sir flex:

“Which location is that.”

Blessings Johnson:

“Mama please can will be.”

Nigerian couple who moved to UK 2 years ago build their dream house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago have fulfilled their aspiration of owning their own house in the country.

In a video that went viral on social media, they showed gratitude for their new home which has a stunning design with spacious rooms, elegant furniture, and stylish decorations.

The couple, as shared by @thechiderapeters expressed their happiness and relief at leaving their rented accommodation.

