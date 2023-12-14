A bride's sister got overwhelmed with anger and tackled a guest spraying money on the bride

In the video, a woman dressed in native attire was seen continuously trying to spray money on the bride’s body

Netizens applauded the sister's actions, highlighting the importance of having such a supportive sibling

In a viral video, the sister of a bride was captured preventing people from spraying money on the bride's body during a traditional wedding celebration.

The sister's quick intervention in the video shared by @alagaomolayinke showcased her protective nature and her desire to shield the bride from any discomfort or alleged bad omen.

Bride's sister stops guest from spraying money on sister Photo credit: @alagaomolayinke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of sister protecting bride from people spraying money on her body trends

Her actions demonstrated the importance of having a supportive sibling by one's side during such special moments.

The video captured the sister's firm stance as she stopped individuals, especially a persistent female guest, from spraying money on the bride’s body.

In the caption of the video, the significance of respecting the bride's comfort by suggesting alternative ways to celebrate, such as spraying money into a bag or on the floor was emphasized.

The caption read;

“The moment the bride's sister Stopped someone from spraying Money on her body! I think every Bride needs this sister! Every bride needs a sister like this! Spray in the money bag or spray on the floor!”

Netizens applaud bride's sister's action at wedding

As the video circulated online, netizens expressed their admiration for the bride's sister and her protective gesture.

They commended her for prioritising the bride's well-being and ensuring that she was comfortable during the celebration.

@ifunayaXX reacted:

“@Princy na so I go do for your wedding anybody try anything dem go collect.”

@Glow said:

“Na the big sis know weytin she see and wey she Dey avoid.”

@Omotoyosi said:

“My big sis can do this for sure. She no dey take nonsense.”

@Harewah said:

“Imagine the bride telling her to calm down, if only she know the danger she's preventing her from.”

@Kindness said:

“Is she praying or collecting the money?”

@Lovely Remigius said:

“Me as a bride will change it for those people and take the money with me.”

@cedar reacted:

“She's taking the money not spraying.”

@ALIM said:

“The person sef no dey hear word.”

@user8163281269631 said:

“She wasn't spraying her the money.”

@REGINA OGBONNA said:

“I'm that protective sister, trust me yell life out of you.”

Watch the video below:

Hairdresser flaunts money she made during party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Nancy Billions, has caused a stir on TikTok after flaunting a large amount of money. According to Nancy, who is a hairdresser, she made the money on the day of her freedom party.

It appears she was working as an apprentice before now and has now decided to open her shop. In the video, she tagged herself as the latest CEO in town while someone else prayed for her.

In one scene of the video, the lady showed when some young men were spraying her with bundles of money. In another scene, she dragged out a sack full of money and emptied it on the floor, ready to be counted.

Source: Legit.ng