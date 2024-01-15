An expert based in Canada has disclosed that not all schools in Canada are approved to accept international students

He said Nigerian students applying to study in Canada must make sure the school has a designated learning institution (DLI) number

The expert, Oludayo Sokunbi, told Legit.ng that if a student goes to a school that does not have a DLI number, they won't get a work permit in Canada after studies

An expert in Canada shared how to know if a Canadian school is approved to admit international students.

In important information he shared, the man said a school must have a designated learning institution (DLI) number before admitting students from other countries.

Sokunbi said schools with DLI numbers are approved to admit international students in Canada. Photo credit: X/Oludayo Sokunbi and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The expert, Oludayo Sokunbi, said attending a Canadian school without a DLI number could mean the student won't get a post-graduate work permit after studies.

Sokunbi wrote on X:

"Before you apply to any school in Canada, make sure the school has a DLI number and offers PGWP (Post Graduate Work Permit). Otherwise, you may not be able to get a job that will qualify you for permanent residency."

The importance of DLI number for a Canadian school

In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Sokunbi, a relocation expert at Japa Consult, restated the importance of the DLI and the consequences of attending a school in Canada without it.

His words:

"No work after schooling as the school is just not affiliated with the government."

On his part, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a scholarship expert in Canada, said it is true that attending a school without a DLI means no work permit after studies.

He said:

"You have to go back home after your study. No postgraduate work permit"

List of Canadian schools and their DLI numbers

The website of the Canadian Government provides a list of Canadian schools with their DLI numbers.

The website states that not all DLIs and not all courses qualify students for a post-graduate work permit in Canada after their studies.

See Sokunbi's post below:

Reactions to list of Canada schools with DLI

@ConfidenceJam15 said:

"Thank you Sir. This information is useful."

@church25568 asked:

"If I get admission to the school without pgwp and get visa, can't I transfer my admission to another school? Please I need help."

