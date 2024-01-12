A lady in Canada said she did not make use of the International English Language Testing System, (IELTS) when applying for admission

Instead of a language test, she wrote to her school in Canada, telling them that her undergraduate courses were taught in English

She said it is possible to get admission to Canadian universities without writing IELTS and this was confirmed as possible by experts who spoke to Legit.ng

A lady said it is possible to get university admission in Canada without using the IELTS English test examination.

In a video she shared, the lady, Feyi Mac, noted that she did not make use of IELTS proof of English test before relocating to Canada for studies.

She said her school waived the IELTS English test for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyimac and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Feyi said when she was applying for admission, her school listed that she must present proof of English.

Feyi said:

"I relocated to Canada without taking a language test. My university had listed IELTS as a requirement for admission for Nigerians. I simply sent an email to the admissions office of the school, stating that Nigeria is an English-speaking country and that I did not need a language test. The requirement was immediately waived for me. Some schools might be more stubborn than others and will require a language test waiver form to be filled or a letter from your previous post-secondary institution, stating that your program was completed in English. Either way, it’s worth the try!"

She, however, maintained that one must take the English test if one wants to become a permanent resident.

Do Nigerians need IELTS to study in Canada?

Speaking to Legit.ng, Oludayo Sokunbi, a relocation expert at Japa Consult agreed with Feyi.

He said:

"IELTS is not important for JAPA, but it will increase your chances. Some schools/countries need IELTS for Admission. Some don't."

Also, Seyi Obasi, who works at Japa Systems toed the same line but said IELTS is required for certain types of visas.

Her words:

"So IELTS is not required to get a vi study, visit or work visa to Canada. It is also not required to get into most schools as long as you are from an English-speaking country like Nigeria and Ghana. However, to become a Canada permanent resident, you need to take an English test. If you are also planning to immigrate with express entry or the PNP, IELTS is one of the requirements."

Watch Feyi's video below:

Reactions as lady gets study visa to Canada without IELTS

@Mercy asked:

"What about people who studied in Benin republic but are Nigerians."

@Ayiesha asked:

"Please, which school did you attend?"

@Ramzy asked:

"Can you advice me to come to Canada via a visit visa with the intention of changing it to a work visa?"

