A lady abroad has stated that certain universities in Canada have high acceptance rates for Nigerians and other international students

She highlighted their names and locations, urging people seeking to study abroad to consider them in 2024

Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, a Lagos-based immigration lawyer and relocation expert, has shared her thoughts on the list

TikToker, @muvey10, has named five leading varsities in Canada that easily give admission to Nigerians and other foreign scholars.

While also giving out where they are situated, she advised students that applying to these schools is better than wasting money on other unsure options.

In descending order, she gave out the names of the schools. Legit.ng arranged her list in ascending order and they go thus:

1. University of Lethbridge. She said international students should consider applying to this university in order not to waste application fees on other schools.

2. Wilfrid Laurier University. She said this university is one of the easiest universities to get into in Canada.

3. Memorial University of Newfoundland, also known as Memorial University or MUN, has an extremely high acceptance rate.

4. Carleton University in Ottawa. She said it is one of the biggest universities in Ottawa and has a high acceptance rate.

5. Concordia University. She stated that it is in the province of Quebec, Canada. She claimed that people who can speak French get to pay 50 % of their fees.

To confirm the authenticity of the TikToker's list, Legit.ng contacted a Lagos-based immigration lawyer and relocation export, Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem, and she gave a positive affirmation. In her words:

"Yes, that (the list) is true.

"Especially Memorial University of Newfoundland."

Mixed reactions trailed her list of easiest Canadian universities to get into

Don’t bother said:

"The tuition deposit is very important. If u get admission and you’re not able to pay your tuition deposit, that’s a waste of money."

userdesmondz said:

"Knowledge in French does not make u to pay 50% of the fees in Concordia. You’re wrong on that."

georgeworldchanger said:

"After getting acceptance is it also difficult to get your visa application..."

johnpaul nwogu said:

"This lady is an angel, her content is wonderful, if u follow her u can never be misled, does she allow one to her a private discussion with her?"

JoeV said:

"Brock. Just need to walk and talk. Easiest."

Estyjackson said:

"Been trying severally to apply all to no avail."

Ebenezer Forson Ateega said:

"I no dey come to Canada oooo better places are around the world."

HEBUKUOLUWA said:

"Please what about university of Prince Edward Island and is the province affordable and does it offer PGWp."

Bukola Omobonike Las said:

"All of them don't have good courses for postgraduate program."

dir_rjay said:

"Already applied to Humber Collage before seeing this I hope they grant my application."

