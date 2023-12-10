The Canadian government has once again announced new changes in its immigration rules, and this time it is on work permit

The latest development means that post-graduate work permits expiring after December 31 will not be extended

The latest development will be of great concern for Nigerians who relocate to study with the hope of securing a work permit

Canadian government has decided not to extend a temporary policy that grants an additional 18-month work permit to holders of post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) whose permits had expired or were nearing expiration.

The latest development will affect international students, including Nigerians, whose PGWPs are set to expire after December 31, 2023.

Canada change post-graduate work rule Photo credit: Brittany Murray

Source: Getty Images

This change is part of the three temporary policies recently announced by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller.

One of the changes is doubling the minimum cost of living financial requirement for international students by 106.4% to $20,635.

Post Graduate Work Permit Canada

Providing insight into the new PGWPs update, a Canadian-based student, Uloma Beatrice, told Legit.ng:

"The announcement means foreign nationals with a PGWP expiring up to December 31, 2023, remain eligible to apply.

"However, they have not extended this policy for those whose PGWPs are expiring on January 1, 2024. This will come as a big blow as the students will now have to plan what to do next in just few days."

Options available

For Nigerians affected, the options available to avoid becoming illegal immigrants are to either get married to a Canadian Permanent Resident holder, seek asylum or get a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) document from a company with vacancies.

The LMIA is a document that an employer in Canada needs to get before hiring a foreign worker.

A positive LMA will show a need for a foreign worker to fill the job and that no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to do that job.

More changes for Canadian immigration

Another change the Canadian government implemented concerns the work-hour limit, which brings good news.

Canada's immigration has extended the waiver on the 20-hour-per-week limit for international students' off-campus work during class sessions until April 30, 2024.

Consequently, students can work longer hours while studying for the next four months. However, this condition applies only to international students already in Canada or those who applied for a study permit by December 7, 2023.

Those submitting applications after this date must adhere to the 20-hour-per-week work norm.

