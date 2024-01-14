A kind lecturer at the Gateway Polytechnic, Ogun state, helped one of his students carry a crying child

Lectures were going on when it seemed the child was disturbing its mother, and the lecturer offered to help

The baby relaxed at the back of the lecturer while he went about the class to the admiration of his students

A Nigerian lecturer at Gateway Polytechnic has been praised on social media because of the kindness he showed to one of his students.

In a video, it was revealed that one of his students is a nursing mother and that her baby was crying while classes were going on.

The lecturer has been praised for his kindness. Photo credit: TikTok/@oreke2608.

Source: TikTok

As a way of helping, the lecturer offered to carry the baby from the mother to allow her to concentrate in the class.

The lecturer, identified as Dr Adekunle, was spotted with the baby strapped on his back. Many people who saw the video appreciated him. The video was shared on TikTok by @oreke2608.

Watch the video below.

Reactions as lecturer helped student carry crying baby

@Tiwalade571 said:

"Dr Adekunle way dey always pray for us during lectures and exam times I too love this man. May the lord bless your home."

@Ayoni~Mofe said:

"Any TASUED student here. Help me tag Awofodu. Make he see his fellow lecturer."

@adunola said:

"Make una help me tag one Kwara Poly lecturer abeg."

@iraj Thrift commented:

"No lecturer for Laspotech fit do this."

@AdeeYinkaa said:

"I want to tag para man but he’s not here."

@Benin power ranger said:

"GOD will make this man prosper."

@ifunanya chukwu said:

"Abeg Fuoye make una tag amazuma make him see him colleague."

@olaronkekaka said:

"Lecturer way get joy."

@victory said:

"Some female lecturers will even insult the mother..... the man get happy home."

@ITS JUST DEBANKE said:

"This man too sweet abeg. His wife go enjoy …na so he said can I help you carry your bag cause I was so tired."

