A lady shared her excitement on social media after she opened the result of her genotype test, which she did recently

She opened the result of the genotype test with a lot of apprehensions, kneeling down with the envelope in her hand

However, the smile on her face later in the video shows that the outcome of the test favoured her relationship

Many reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who went for her genotype test.

A video she shared on TikTok captured her reaction when the result of the test reached her hand.

From her smiles, it was clear that the result favoured her relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyin_prints.

In the video, the lady appeared to be apprehensive about what the result of the test could be.

When she was opening it, she was kneeling down as if she wanted to pray for a favourable genotype.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I risked my four-year relationship without genotype."

From the smiles on her face, it was clear that the outcome of the test later favoured her relationship. The video was shared by @oyin_prints.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady goes for genotype test

@ADEJUMOKE said:

"AA carrier, let gather here. We can risk any relationship even if our partner is SS."

@Only one Oyindamola said:

"Yes oo AA genotype O positive blood group."

@Badgirlelsie said:

"Premium AA here with O- blood type."

@RG said:

"AA no dey fear anything."

@Demmysorganic skincare commented:

"I risked 4yrs relationship. We don even do an introduction before I went for the test …result was I am AA."

@Kelly’s classic said:

"AA with O+. Don’t worry, boo. I gat us forever."

@Minah said:

"I was scared as if say nah me get the relationship."

@Yemi said:

"So all of una get relationship?"

Oluwa_toyin commented:

"I risked mine. I chop breakfast."

@Samuel vic said:

"I'm not scared at all, I know I'm AA."

