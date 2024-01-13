Global site navigation

Local editions

Beautiful Bride From Enugu Breaks Internet With Lavish Display of Goods Presented During Her Wedding
People

Beautiful Bride From Enugu Breaks Internet With Lavish Display of Goods Presented During Her Wedding

by  Israel Usulor
  • A trending video shows a bride from Enugu state and the numerous items presented during her traditional wedding ceremony
  • In the video, which was shared on TikTok by a sister to the bride, the man presented many valuables, including bags, food items and clothing
  • A lot of netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts and congratulate the bride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A video of the bride price a Nigerian man paid on his wife is trending and generating reactions on TikTok.

In the video, a lot of items were seen in the compound, almost making the place to look like a market square.

Items seen in the video include

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel