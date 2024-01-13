Beautiful Bride From Enugu Breaks Internet With Lavish Display of Goods Presented During Her Wedding
- A trending video shows a bride from Enugu state and the numerous items presented during her traditional wedding ceremony
- In the video, which was shared on TikTok by a sister to the bride, the man presented many valuables, including bags, food items and clothing
- A lot of netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts and congratulate the bride
A video of the bride price a Nigerian man paid on his wife is trending and generating reactions on TikTok.
In the video, a lot of items were seen in the compound, almost making the place to look like a market square.Items seen in the video include
Source: Legit.ng
