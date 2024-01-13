A lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom

A 2-bedroom apartment that costs N250k in Lagos Mainland went viral after a video of it was posted online.

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady, @missbrowns_fancyshop, explained that the apartment was already furnished.

The lady said the apartment was already furnished.

The lady showed the interiors of the apartment, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, beds, toilet and bathroom.

Everything in the apartment looked posh and the lady said she bumped into the apartment while house-hunting.

The fact that it cost only N250 and that the owner furnished it surprised a lot of TikTok users.

Some of the people who reacted to the video asked if there are still such apartments for them to rent. Some of them, however, cast doubts on her claim.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of 2-bedroom apartment in Lagos Mainland

@lee_xx said:

"The interior is fine, but I’m sure she meant N250 per day."

@Meerah said:

"Two things: either dem wan harvest my kidney for night or the house is hunted or dem dey look for head for ritual renewal."

@GiftedDio asked:

"Abeg is there a room still available?"

@Xeizarh said:

"Where in Lagos abeg?"

@Morey hair asked:

"Where is the location of the apartment?"

@Blair asked:

"Where in Lagos, I’m looking for an apartment."

@Oma said:

"Please follow back so we can talk, I’m interested in getting this apartment."

@PAYCHEE asked:

"Wait, are you serious or joking, and which location."

Man shows off portable house on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shown people a video of a portable house which could be taken to anywhere the owner wants.

The house, which is beautifully painted, has a tiled floor, bathroom and toilet and could be lifted and planted on the owner's land.

TikTok user, Oladele, who posted the video, said all one needs to own the house is a parcel of land where it could be planted.

