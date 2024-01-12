A lady graduated with a first class degree in computer science from FUTO and shared her joy on social media

Precious Ubah, a young lady has taken to social media to share her joy and appreciation after graduating with a first class degree in computer science from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The lady graduate revealed that she had been missing in action on social media because she was busy focusing on her studies and achieving her academic goals.

Lady graduates with first class. Photo credit: Precious Ubah/LinkedIn

Source: Original

FUTO computer science graduate praises God and family

Ubah said that she graduated a year ago but she only got the official closure today. She expressed how exceptional she felt through God's grace and mercy, which helped her overcome the challenges and difficulties she faced during her university years.

She disclosed that she never thought of dropping out or giving up, even though there were times when she cried a lot due to fatigue and stress. She thanked God for being faithful and sustaining her throughout her journey.

She also dedicated her achievement to her parents and everyone who believed in her and supported her when they did not have to. She shared some photos of herself in her graduation gown and cap, smiling brightly.

Ubah is one of the many Nigerian graduates who have made their country proud with their outstanding academic performance and excellence.

See her LinkedIn post HERE

Source: Legit.ng