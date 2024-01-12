A Nigerian lady wrote a letter to herself to overcome her fear of the unknown before starting her undergraduate program in Automotive Engineering

She graduated with a first-class degree at a CGPA of 4.92 out of 5, despite having no interest in engineering at first

She shared her story to inspire other young people who are facing similar challenges and uncertainties

Funmilayo Adeeye, a Nigerian lady has shared her inspiring story of how she overcame her doubts and fears to graduate with a first-class degree in Automotive Engineering from Elizade University.

The graduate revealed that she wrote a letter to herself two weeks before starting her undergraduate program on October 7, 2018. In the letter, she expressed her worries about the future and the course she was admitted to study.

Nigerian lady turns her lemon into lemonade and graduated with a first-class degree

Funmilayo said she had no interest in engineering at that time and had considered other career choices such as doctor, surgeon, and pilot. She was clueless about what she wanted to do after secondary school and had a “mid-life crisis”.

However, she decided to make the best of the situation and wrote herself a letter to motivate herself.

Five years later, she proved herself beyond doubts, graduated with a first-class honors degree at a CGPA of 4.92 out of 5. She got straight As in eight out of 10 semesters and was amazed by her own performance.

