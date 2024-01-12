A Nigerian law student overcame anxiety and unexpected grades to graduate with a strong 4 points CGPA from Olabisi Onabanjo University

She followed her mother’s advice and changed her study habits, such as reading more, consulting seniors, and having a study group

She learnt to never give up and to rely on God’s favour and smart work to achieve her goals

Ibukunoluwa Abodunrin, a Nigerian law student has shared her inspiring story of how she bounced back from a low CGPA in her first year to graduate with a strong 4 points CGPA from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The graduate narrated how she started her law degree with excitement and high expectations, but soon faced challenges that affected her academic performance.

She turned her result around. Photo credit: Ibukunoluwa Abodunrin/LinkedIn

Source: Original

She said she made a 3.7 CGPA in her first semester, which dropped to 3.6 in her second semester. She felt like a failure and got depressed, especially when she compared herself with her friends who made higher grades.

She even contemplated giving up on law and taking another entrance exam to apply for a different course.

Nigerian law graduate shares her success story

However, Abodunrin’s mother encouraged her with words of wisdom and motivated her to keep working hard. She said her mother told her that the fact that she didn’t start well doesn’t mean she won’t end well, and that nothing good comes easy.

Abodunrin took her mother’s advice and decided to analyse her problems and find solutions.

Eventually, she announced that she graduated with a strong 4 points CGPA from the faculty of law, and thanked God for His grace and mercy.

She hoped her story would inspire other students who are facing similar challenges and encourage them to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Source: Legit.ng