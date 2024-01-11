A Nigerian lady who got pregnant in 200Level graduated with a first class degree despite the challenges

She shared her inspiring story of how she worked hard, balanced her academics and motherhood, and did not give up

She hopes to motivate others who face similar challenges and has plans to pursue her career

A Nigerian lady has shared her inspiring story of how she overcame the challenges of being a single mom and a student at the same time.

The lady, posted a series of tweets on X with her photos, revealing she got pregnant in her 200Level at the university and had no financial support from her family.

She graduates with first class. Photo credit: @loveswaggs11/X

As posted in the X handle @loveswaggs11, she said she had to work hard to balance her academics and motherhood, and she faced many difficulties along the way.

However, she did not give up on her dreams and graduated with a first class degree in her course.

She said she is proud of her achievements and hopes her story will motivate others who face similar challenges.

She said:

“I'm a single mom who got pregnant in my 200Level. Even though I had no financial support from family, I still graduated with a first class degree. My journey wasn't easy, but it was worth it. I am so proud of my achievements and I hope my story inspires others who face similar challenges. What ever you put your heart into, you will achieve.”

She advised other single moms and students to never lose hope and to always believe in themselves.

See her post below:

