A lady based in Canada said converting the Canadian Dollar to the Naira each time one makes expenses abroad could be mentally tasking

She said when she first came to Canada, she would mentally calculate how much she was spending in Dollars and convert it to Naira

She said such mental exercise could be draining since it makes immigrants think they are spending a lot of money when they convert Dollar expenses to Naira

A lady said it could be mentally draining when Nigerians in Canada think of their Dollar expenses in their Naira equivalence.

In the post she made on TikTok, the lady, Gloria of Canada, said many Nigerians living in Canada are always calculating their expenses in Naira terms.

She said converting the dollar to Naira makes Nigerians think they are spending more abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@glowwriyah and Getty Images/ATU Images.

To illustrate her point, Gloria said an immigrant who buys a book for 15 CAD would convert it to Naira, and it would amount to N10,000.

She said the person would now think they are spending too much because the 15 CAD is a lot of money when converted to Naira.

She therefore advised against such mental calculations because, according to her, it is draining.

Gloria said when she first moved to Canada, she was practising currency conversion each time she spent money, but had to stop at some point.

People react to Gloria's video

@AJ said:

"If person dey think about that one, man nor go chop for this country o."

@KAY said:

"You can't just tell us we shouldn't do that without giving the reason why."

@EKSHIN said:

"Millionaire in Naira for 9ja na poor man abroad."

@David said:

"The thing dey pepper me for body oh. I dey do am oh."

@Approko 9ja tv said:

"I did it in Germany and Canada. I spent €70 just for snacks and $100 plus for a box of turkey. Honestly, it's terrible."

