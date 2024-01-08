A Nigerian lady is now living in Canada after successfully moving abroad, and she has shared a video to celebrate

In the japa video, the lady said she thought she would be going for her NYSC but ended up moving abroad

As soon as she arrived in Ontario, Canada, she captured herself in a video which she shared with her followers on TikTok

A lady who relocated to Canada has shared an inspiring video to celebrate the achievement.

In a japa video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @dunni_bal, said she was thinking she would go for her NYSC.

The lady shared a video when she arrived in Ontario. Photo credit: TikTok/@dunni_bal.

However, the plan for NYSC has been cut short because she is now in Canada.

As soon as she set foot in Canada, she captured herself in Ontario and posted the video for her followers to see.

The clip inspired many comments, with some people also saying they abandoned youth service and moved abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who moved to Canada

@Rosie4you said:

"Omoh na so I JAPA too. People wey dey serve una country how far? I hear say Dollar na 1300."

@tessyuwah said:

"If I don't serve, can I get an exemption letter?"

@gracy Ifeoma commented:

"Japa japa to Canada congratulations sister girl."

@Doniescloset said:

"God Abeg oo. I Dey use style wait. I no wan serve. Make God just help do everything fast."

@aminataamit reacted:

"Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings."

