A lady has painstakingly outlined the important steps involved in getting a UK skilled worker visa and relocating to the country

In an informative video she posted on TikTok, she said the process of getting the skilled worker visa starts with identifying an employer in the UK

Speaking to Legit.ng, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, who has insights on jobs in the UK, confirmed what the lady said and also shared a website for eligible sponsors

A lady shared helpful information for those looking to relocate to the UK with a skilled worker visa.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @ukimmigrationexplained, the lady outlined the steps to take to get a UK skilled worker visa.

The lady said the first step is to identify an employer in the UK.

Source: TikTok

She said the first step in getting the skilled worker visa is identifying a UK employer ready to hire a foreign skill.

Getting a UK skilled worker visa explained

The lady said once a potential employer is identified, the applicant would send an application for the job.

If the applicant is successful after the interview, the employer will issue them a unique reference and a sponsorship certificate.

With the sponsorship certificate, the applicant would then proceed to apply for a UK skilled worker visa, having secured employment in the UK.

She said such jobs could be found on LinkedIn, Indeed and other legitimate websites.

Commenting on the topic, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, who has insights on how the system works, confirmed what the TikTok lady said.

His words:

"With direct employers, an applicant from Nigeria will need to check if the employer has a license to sponsor their visa before applying/contacting them. Once the applicant sees the company on the list, then they need to work on their CV and apply. Once successful, the next step is applying for the skilled worker visa."

List of employers with licenses for visa sponsorship in the UK

The list of employers with licences to sponsor foreign workers to the country is available on the UK government website.

The government website also states:

"To qualify for a skilled worker visa, you must work for a UK employer that’s been approved by the Home Office and have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from your employer with information about the role you’ve been offered in the UK."

Reactions to explanations about UK skilled worker visa

"Thank you so much for the information. Please let us know about the total cost of a skilled worker visa. Do we need to pay for a certificate of sponsorship?"

"How can I apply for the student visa."

"Thank you so much, madam."

