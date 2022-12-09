The UK government has a new update for a work visa for teachers from African countries

Teachers from countries like Nigeria need to satisfy a set criterion before applying for the work visa

The government said that teachers with bachelor’s degrees can also work for up to two years in the UK

The United Kingdom government has released a new update on a work visa for teachers targeting countries like Nigeria, Ghana and other developing economies.

Those who apply for teaching jobs from overseas will require a work visa or other immigration status to allow them to work in the UK. They will also need a skilled worker visa from their employer.

Applicants need sponsors before applying

The sponsor can be a school, local authority, or an academy trust required to have a worker license known as an employer license.

Nigerians can apply for the visa through the Graduate Visa and High Potential Visa categories.

International students can also apply for Graduate Visa after successfully completing their degree.

They will require sponsors with an eligible Home Office licensed student sponsor through their studies.

The visa will let them work or search for a job in the United Kingdom for up to two years after the completion of their studies, three years for PhD students without a sponsor.

Types of visa categories for teacher

They can also switch to other visa types such as skilled worker visas without requiring them to leave the UK if they meet the requirements for new visas.

High Potential visa is available for teachers with Bachelor’s degrees, Master’s degrees or PhD from a university listed on the global universities list.

They must have obtained their degrees for more than 5 years before applying and have English skills.

Requirements for teachers

Reports say that they must have about 1,270 pounds in personal funds.

Teachers who have an offer for a teaching job can apply for the job, enabling them to stay in the UK for up to two years without a Bachelor’s degree and three years with a PhD.

From February next year, teachers from countries such as Nigeria who qualify can apply to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

The eligible countries are:

Ghana

Hong Kong

India

Jamaica

Nigeria

Singapore

South Africa

Ukraine

Zimbabwe

They need to show they have met a set criterion for the award of QTS.

The UK government said over time, the teaching route will be opened to qualified teachers from countries outside the UK.

