The United Kingdom (UK) government has released a list of signs for Nigerians looking for a sponsored job for a skilled worker visa

This is coming amid reports of stranded Nigerians who were duped of their hard earn money with a promise of a getting a job when they arrived in the country

A full list of companies approved by the UK home office to sponsored skilled worker visa has also been provided

The UK government has sent a note of warning to job seekers especially immigrants looking to relocate into the country.

In a message shared on its website, the UK government provided 7 signs job seekers should be on the lookout for in order not to turn a potential dream job into an instant nightmare.

The warning is coming amid a recent report detailing how many Nigerians and other countries' nationals are left destitute after paying agents huge amounts of money to travel to the UK on skilled workers' visa only to find out there was no job for them.

The UK government operates a skilled worker visa system that allows qualified nationals from other countries to work in the country.

Legit.ng in an earlier report had provided a breakdown of some of the available occupations available for the skilled worker visa.

Regrettably, an investigation conducted by Sky News UK shows that the system is now being abused to the detriment of unsuspecting innocent job seekers, including Nigerians.

UK warnings for job seekers

The UK government is now warning job seekers especially Nigerians looking for sponsors to relocate on some red flags to watch out for.

Part of the statement reads:

Jobseekers are being put on alert for the 7 signs of scams that could leave them out of pocket and at risk of identity fraud.

"January and February are acknowledged within the recruitment industry as peak job search months– providing prime opportunities for scammers to exploit."

"The Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) is working with JobsAware to raise awareness of job scams that might lead people down the path of sharing identity details, and even their own money, in the mistaken belief they are in line for new employment."

Here are the 7 signs to look out for while looking for a job in the UK

Poorly written job adverts that do not include full details including salary. Suspicious contact details especially if there is no point of contact linked with a job advert and the email is not official. Unrealistic salary- If the promised salary is above the industry pay average A job offer without an interview Being asked for money Illegitimate companies or illegitimate emails UK domains- If the domain is outside the UK, ensure to look into the company further

UK list of approved companies that can sponsor visa

To assist further the UK government has provided a list of companies that are approved to sponsor skilled Nigerians looking to relocate to the UK if they can secure a job.

To apply for a skilled worker visa, a valid job offer must be available from a licensed UK employer.

To view full list click here.

