In a video he shared using the TikTok handle, @talk2sam, the man said it is possible to relocate using the German job seeker visa.

The man said it is possible to move to Germany using the German job seeker visa.

He noted that the German job seeker visa would enable the holder to move to Germany for the purpose of getting a job.

The German job seeker visa is N72000

If the holder successfully gets a job as planned, the person could convert the visa into a work permit and start living and working in Germany.

He stated that the German job seeker visa costs only 75 Euros (N72,000). Checks by Legit.ng show that it takes only four weeks to process the German job seeker visa.

Also, checks show that to get the job seeker visa, one needs to show proof of funds of 975 Euros (N943,000) which could sustain the applicant while searching for a job.

Reactions as many shares relocation info

@user45703995289 said:

"The problem is proof of funds and medical insurance."

@Federal said:

"Good, please I need your assistance... please, I need a full explanation of Portugal and Austria."

@Emmanuel Akinrina852 reacted:

"Please, I need your assistance for Austria."

@Katty commented:

"God bless you, Sam."

