A lady has posted vital information for those interested in relocating and living in Malta, a European country

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said Malta does not require IELTS or other English tests before relocation

Legit.ng spoke to Waka Waka Doctror, a travel expert, and he confirmed that Malta is a good place to live and is cheaper than the UK and Canada

A lady said it is possible to relocate to Malta without writing IELTS or going through other examinations.

In a TikTok post, the lady with the handle @cjluxuryperfume made it clear that an application for a Maltese visa could last only 15 days before it is approved.

She maintained that no proof of funds is needed to relocate and live in Malta.

Using Schengen visa to visa Malta

Checks show that Malta is part of the Schengen area in Europe and that a Schengen visa could be used to visit the country.

Currently, a Schengen visa costs €80 (N83,000), and it could be used to visit 27 countries in the Schengen zone, including Malta.

However, the Schengen visa will only allow the holder to stay in Malta for three months, after which it expires.

People who would like to live and work in Malta would need the Malta D visa, also called the national visa. It allows the holders to stay in Malta for a year and makes them eligible for a work permit.

Is Malta a good place to live?

Speaking to Legit.ng on life in Malta, Waka Waka Doctor, a travel expert, confirmed that it is easy to move to the country.

He noted that Malta is much cheaper than the UK, Canada and other popular destinations.

His words:

"I have spoken about it many times. It’s an island close to Italy. An English-speaking country which is cheaper than UK and Canada. A good place to live. There are few jobs available so long as you have a skill."

Further details show that a flight from Lagos to Malta costs $1,601 (N1.5 million).

