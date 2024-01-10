Multiple bank alerts have continued to rain on Mummy Zee, the Nigerian woman who set the internet on fire recently

It all started after she shared a post of how she cooked for her husband in the morning around N4:50 am

On January 10, Mummy Zee got a N1 million alert from The Spirit Group, a real estate company

A real estate company has joined those giving millions of Naira to the latest celebrity wife, Mummy Zee.

The Spirit Group showered the celebrated wife with N1 million, further swelling her already fat bank account.

In a post she shared on X, Mummy Zee appreciated the company for the amazing gift and promised to put the money to good use.

It all started after Mummy Zee made a post about cooking for her husband at 4:50 in the morning.

The post went viral and literally set X on fire, raking in millions of views, likes and retweets.

The post ended up becoming her success story as men started sending her money in appreciation for being a good wife.

Soon, companies like the NNPCL and Kuda Bank joined, and it became a Naira and gift rain for the woman.

See her latest post below:

Points to note about Mummy Zee

Reactions as Mummy Zee receives N1 million

@realestherchuks said:

"What God can not do does not exist. If you are believing God for something, I use this medium to tell you that your moment is coming... Mercy and Grace will find you."

@rukky_nate said:

"This dimension of grace I have never seen, doors after doors kept opening up for this woman. If this isn’t God's hand, then I certainly do not know what this is. Enjoy and bask in the glory, you deserve it."

@Ovo_himself449 said:

"Them still dey send you money till now?? We need another word to describe this Grace."

Lady shares old chat with Mummy Zee's husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady got many talking after releasing an old chat she had with Abiola Adebisi, Mummy Zee's husband.

Since going viral, the couple have received land and over N5 million, among other juicy donations and offers.

Joining the long list of donors, the lady made them a heartwarming offer, that was not well-received by some netizens.

