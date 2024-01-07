Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee or Debbie, has been given an open cheque by a group based overseas

The educational group offered her tuition scholarship to three schools in Canada along with free visa sponsorship

Mummy Zee was given three options to pick from and an additional application fee waiver for any school she settles for

People outside Nigerians have joined in the gifting galore that has been pouring in for Deborah Loveth, also known as Mummy Zee.

This time, an educational group overseas, offered the Osun state indigene an opportunity to study in Canada on scholarship.

Mummy Zee has been offered free visa sponsorship to study in Canada. Photo Credit: Gunter Marx Photography, X/@_Debbie_OA

Travel Doctor, who made the offer on behalf of himself and the group, said they learnt Mummy Zee would like to further her studies abroad.

A breakdown of the Canada offer to Mummy Zee

In making that dream a reality, the group promised her a tuition scholarship and free visa processing sponsorship.

In addition, they listed three Canadian schools and promised an application fee waiver for any of them she settles for. The offer, tweeted by @ChuksJaphet, while quoting a tweet made by Mummy Zee, reads:

"We were told you would love to study abroad.

"I and @UnicollegeLink_ can offer you scholarship off your tuition to the following schools alongside free Admission and Canada Visa processing.

"1. Niagara College Toronto: 6,000 CAD off 1 year program and 9,000 CAD off any 2 years program of your choice.

"2. Fleming College Tor. 6,000 CAD off 1 year program and 9,000 CAD off any 2 years program of your choice.

"3. Okanagan College/NorQuest College:

"3,000 CAD off any program of your choice alongside an application fee waiver for either of the schools mentioned above."

Mummy Zee has received over N3 million in donations, a freezer, a N200k PMS voucher from NNPCL, amongst other gifts.

People express shock over the Canada study offer to Mummy Zee

@InvestigatorDD said:

"@_Debbie_OA.

"Please use your funds wisely but don't for any reason miss this offer for you and your family ma.

"God bless you greatly."

@OluchiO6 said:

"This is nice.

"I'm also looking for a Canadian Scholarship. I have tried several but haven't gotten any yet. I have good results. I have a Bsc and an MPH."

@blaze_marcel said:

"These are the kind of opportunities that sets one good for life, God bless you. @ChuksJaphet.

"Our testimony is next in line."

@Gaffythe4th said:

"I dey find Canadian Scholarships too oo... Civil Engineering Masters against next year."

@Catheri29894752 said:

"The blessings keeps pouring in. God definitely remembered this family. Congratulations."

@SabiBoi10 said:

"If you ever need a reason, this woman is living proof that there's a God."

Mummy Zee and husband offered new house and land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee and her husband were offered land and a new abode.

In a tweet on X, the company offered the rave-of-the-moment couple land in one of their estates in Ibadan to celebrate their love story.

In addition to the massive support Nigerians have shown Mummy Zee, a man offered the couple a three-bedroom bungalow. The man, @numberonetweep, hailed Mummy Zee as a good woman, saying she deserved everything coming her way.

