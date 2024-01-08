A lady has got many talking after releasing an old chat she had with Abiola Adebisi, Mummy Zee's husband

Since going viral, the couple have received land, over N5 million and numerous donations and offers

Joining the long list of donators, the lady made them a heartwarming offer, that was not well-received by some netizens

A ring and accessories vendor, @Auntymuse, has offered a new set of rings to Mummy Zee, Deborah Loveth Olaki, and her husband Abiola Adebisi.

@Auntymuse released an old chat with Mummy Zee's husband as she made the pledge on X.

She offered the couple a new set of rings. Photo Credit: @Auntymuse, @_Debbie_OA, @AbiolaAdebisi7

, Abiola approached the vendor for a ring for his wife but did not follow through with it due to a lack of funds.

"@AbiolaAdebisi7 I had to check if you have ever sent me a dm and Yes you did on Ring for @_Debbie_OA but you couldn’t process due to funds.

"I am gifting you and her Wedding set of Rings," the vendor wrote.

Mummy Zee reacts to the ring gesture

Reacting, Mummy Zee was emotional and said she had told her husband she would buy a ring from the vendor before the offer came. Mummy Zee tweeted:

"Jesus Christ, you people won't even let me pay for anything with the money in my account I told my husband on Friday that I'll buy a new wedding ring from you AUNTY MUUUUSSEEE."

So far, Mummy Zee has received over N5 million and other pledges from more than 70 persons, brands, companies and government.

People react to the released chat of Mummy Zee's husband

@eruku80269652 said:

"Make them re-do the wedding again make we attend am. Doings go cry ."

@lolofirstclass said:

"Of all things happening I'm so grateful that this man appreciate his wife as much as the wife does. Love is beautiful."

@ShwagDr said:

"This niccur's been a gaddamn loving husband all his life. I'm happy God has blessed them. They deserve each other. Good things will never leave the two of them, abegi."

@jamaalhabib said:

"This one na back to back to back this family was elevated in spirit a long time ago this year happen to be the manifestation."

@Jide_Nna_ said:

"Daddy Zee even wan use him wife picture oppress Ring vendor.

"Kaiiii.

"Love is sweet. @Auntymuse shake head first before she come talk.. her finger please."

@meggiebangz said:

"My lover, God bless you baby."

@darkRBP said:

"So if she no blow u won’t give her mctheww clout."

@Tuundeyyy said:

"Sweet man."

