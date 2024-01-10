A hardworking black girl has shared her inspiring story on TikTok after securing a lucrative job in South Korea

Despite facing numerous rejections from companies, she never gave up on her dream and eventually found success

Her journey served as a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance and determination

In a recent video, a young black lady addressed a question that she frequently received from her followers.

The lady identified as @4h44pm on TikTok said people always ask her; "How did you manage to get a job in South Korea?"

Girl who got job in South Korea inspires many Photo credit: @4h44pm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady narrates how she landed huge job in South Korea

Intrigued by the curiosity surrounding her journey, she decided to share her experience, offering valuable insights to those aspiring to work abroad.

The lady candidly revealed the challenges she faced during her job search.

She showcased the countless applications she sent to various companies in South Korea, highlighting the dedication and effort she put into securing employment.

However, she also acknowledged the numerous rejections she encountered along the way, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of adversity.

Undeterred by the setbacks, the lady emphasized that the key to success lies in never giving up.

She shared how she persisted through the rejections, continually refining her applications and interview skills.

Her unwavering determination eventually paid off when she received an acceptance letter, fulfilling her dream of working in South Korea.

She went ahead to state that she was willing to offer assistance to anyone seeking to work abroad, especially in South Korea.

Reactions as lady lands job in South Korea

Interested netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions and express their desires to land a job.

Treasure reacted:

“I'll like to ask if marketing is really good for a career.”

Bolu Odeniyi said:

“What site do you use?”

@marie89c7 said:

“What is your job?”

@sggoins4 reacted:

“What I keep telling myself!”

@kaur_julia said:

“You give me hope.”

@iam_adodo reacted:

“Do I have to understand or speak Korean before getting a job in Korea?”

ANY said:

“Looking for a job is already job it's very hard.”

@I.luv.hami reacted:

“Besides Korean and English any language which is at demand right now in Korean companies?”

Watch the video below:

