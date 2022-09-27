A Nigerian lady known as Omolade has shared videos showing she is proud to be a female truck driver

Omolade's crew members are always hyping the strength and confidence she displays while at work

Nigerians who watched some of her video were wowed by her confidence at the trailer's steering wheel

A video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck has stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several video showing at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing on her journey.

While driving, her crew member makes a video of her and also hyped. The lady's driving skill was tested in a different clip as she tried to park the vehicle.

A man who was behind the camera kept praising her as he asked if there are strong women like Omolade.

Watch her video below:

Below is another video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sunday Okpe895 said:

"nice one girl may God continue to protect you."

Patricia Porteus said:

"show them what woman can do god bless you and the road."

putukeni 7 said:

"strong woman I feel your hard work keep pushing and safe journey always God must be with you...um from Namibia.."

Ace said:

"tbh I have never seen something like this before."

muyamajoy said:

"I took time to watch the video until the end, much love sister may God continue blessing you and protecting you what men can do we can also do."

Hardworking female painter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ibironke Agbojo, got many people praising her as she showed off the kind of work she does for a living.

Calling herself money making machine, a clip has her mixing paints and getting ready to paint a building. Her work clothes were stained.

Seconds into the video, she could be seen working on a building as she painted its walls with assured hands.

