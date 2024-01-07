A Nigerian lady in the UK who worked in the care sector landed a job that paid much more than her previous income

She revealed that it was a massive jump as she earned 10 times her former salary

In the video, she expressed her joy and appreciation as she narrated her career story in the UK

A Nigerian lady who had been working in the UK as a care worker achieved a remarkable feat when she secured a job that paid much more than her previous income.

She revealed that it was a massive jump in her earnings, as she received a salary that was 10 times higher than what she used to get.

She gets high-paying job. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material

Source: Getty Images

In an emotional video, she expressed her joy and appreciation for the opportunity, as she narrated her inspiring career story in the UK.

She shared how she faced many challenges and overcame them with hard work and perseverance, and how she finally landed her dream job.

Her video, shared by @nurse_bellinda on TikTok was a testament to her resilience and determination, and an inspiration to many others who aspire to achieve their goals.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Noora reacted:

“You worked hard and applied for better opportunities! An inspiration to newly qualified nurses like myself.”

X-leah-x:

“Just quit after 1 yr newly qualified as a ne nurse to join bank to support family more. So scared made wrong decision. Well done to you though.”

Sarah Fenn:

“What agency please?”

Msmelissa:

“Hey, can I kindly ask what area exactly did you first work in when you newly qualified.”

Snoopy247:

“It is it medacs you joined. I'm with the Scottish Nursing Guild and not getting any shifts its now pretty much an agency for HCA.”

Absolutely_No:

“One what taX code are you on?”

Astrid Starchild:

“I love watching your journey on youtube. Your amazing.”

Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK with husband marks 1st anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who had moved to the UK shared her excitement as they marked their first year anniversary with husband.

She could not contain her joy as she danced and celebrated their milestone.

Her video of dancing and making moves attracted a lot of attention and praise from people who watched it online.

Source: Legit.ng