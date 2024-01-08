A hardworking young lady has captivated social media users after sharing her journey in the United Kingdom

In a video, she reiterated her perseverance and hard work during her one-year stay in the country

The resilient lady listed the five different jobs she tirelessly took on, sparking admiration from netizens

In an inspiring TikTok video, a woman recounted her journey of working tirelessly in various roles during her time in the UK.

The lady identified as @dat_gurlarike started with her experience as a KFC team member and then transitioned to working in a warehouse from 10 pm to 9 am.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares her experience in the UK

Her determination led her to take on the challenging role of a care assistant, working long hours from 7:30 am to 9 pm.

She also mentioned her involvement in cleaning, kitchen porter duties, and the unique experience of working in a hybrid workspace.

Netizens share relatable experiences and applaud lady in UK

The lady’s video struck a chord with many netizens who related to the challenges of working multiple jobs.

The comments section was filled with messages of support and admiration for her resilience and work ethic.

OliverTwist reacted:

“Please I need honest answer from someone just hearing different amount from people like how much in total can actually get someone to uk.”

Fikunayomi said:

“Ati cleaning job oo, warehouse, kitchen porter oo I no see anything do for this Cardiff.”

Oyindamola said:

“Skin care routine abeg. You too fine.”

@pretty nheema reacted:

“Welldone babe.”

Dj Dall Bek commented:

“Is it on from indeed? Cuz I want to change the one I'm doing.”

Truegirl reacted:

“I also want the KFC work because am also a team member in Ghana.”

Boujie Gurley said:

“Well done love.”

@tirelola reacted:

“Sorry love.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng