A Nigerian lady who had lived in the UK moved to Germany to pursue a career in the automobile sector,

She shared a video of her experience in the German country, where she enjoyed the culture and lifestyle

She also disclosed that she had been living in the country for almost 10 years, indicating that she was happy

A Nigerian lady who had spent some years in the UK decided to move to Germany to pursue her passion for the automobile sector, which she believed was the perfect place for her to grow and learn.

She captured a video of her life in the German country, where she depicted her joy and excitement for the culture and lifestyle.

In a video shared by @berveleen, she also revealed that she had been living in the country for almost a decade, showing that she was content and fulfilled with her decision.

Leo Weissenberger reacted:

“Würzburg is good place to live and Work.”

Martin Bright715 said:

“That's Heidelberg very beautiful city.”

Cleo wrote:

“Würzburg i don't live to far from that bridge.”

Lisaok3112:

“Thats my hometown.”

User3126621563558:

“How new tho.”

VAN'CALLOR:

“I'm a heavy duty engineer and I'm residing in Italy can we talk privately.”

Tauriel Bilbo:

“When you r in Berlin tell me we hook up.”

Corybay:

“She's an engineer guys. Ofcourse Germany is the best choice for her. She's speaks German and has a great job. Germany is good when you're intergrated.”

